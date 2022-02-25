Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 76 Highlights: Mohit Goyat guides Puneri Paltan to massive 42-25 win over Dabang Delhi

Puneri Paltan thrashed Dabang Delhi K.C. 42-25. The team from Pune dominated the mat right from the first whistle to inflict a morale-depleting loss on Season 7 runner’s-up Delhi. Mohit Goyat picked up 10 points for Pune (including 1 tackle point) while right corner Sombir clinched a High Five (6 points).



READ: Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors beats Jaipur Pink Panthers to go third, Puneri Paltan thrashes Dabang Delhi