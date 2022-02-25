Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 76 Highlights: Mohit Goyat guides Puneri Paltan to massive 42-25 win over Dabang Delhi PKL 8: Mohit Goyat picked up 10 points for Pune (including 1 tackle point) while right corner Sombir clinched a High Five (6 points). Team Sportstar 25 February, 2022 12:51 IST Team Sportstar 25 February, 2022 12:51 IST Puneri Paltan thrashed Dabang Delhi K.C. 42-25. The team from Pune dominated the mat right from the first whistle to inflict a morale-depleting loss on Season 7 runner’s-up Delhi. Mohit Goyat picked up 10 points for Pune (including 1 tackle point) while right corner Sombir clinched a High Five (6 points).READ: Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors beats Jaipur Pink Panthers to go third, Puneri Paltan thrashes Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 77 Highlights: Telugu Titans earns fighting draw against Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 76 Highlights: Mohit Goyat guides Puneri Paltan to massive 42-25 win over Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 74 Highlights: Pawan's super 10 helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 73 Highlights: Haryana Steelers steal one-point win from UP Yoddha Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 72 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas settle for another draw, tie with Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 71 Highlights: U Mumba crush Telugu Titans 42-35 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 70 Highlights: Puneri Paltan stuns Bengaluru Bulls 37-35 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 69 Highlights: Pardeep-Surender shine, UP Yoddha's defence trumps Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 68 Highlights: Dabang Delhi feel Naveen Kumar's absence, lose to Haryana Steelers 33-36 Rahul Dravid on Wriddhiman Saha comments: Not hurt; he deserved honesty and clarity Kings of Kabaddi: Aslam Inamdar - Puneri Paltan's star in the making Saha, Pujara, Rahane dropped, Rohit made Test captain - Full video of Chetan Sharma's press conference