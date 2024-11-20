Gracias Rafa: Somdev Devvarman reflects on facing Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells 2011

In 2011, Somdev Devvarman found himself up against the world no.1, Rafael Nadal, in the fourth round of Indian Wells—a match that remains one of the highlights of his career.

Reflecting on the game, Somdev recalls, “It was an incredible moment for me, more than a decade ago. I felt like I was playing some of the best tennis of my life.”

Having battled through qualifying to make it to the fourth round, Somdev described the experience of playing in the iconic Indian Wells stadium as surreal. Despite being nervous and fatigued, he relished the opportunity, sharing, “There was definitely an intimidation factor, but it was a cool experience.”

Though Nadal won the match 7-5, 6-4, Somdev’s spirited performance against the legendary Spaniard remains a proud chapter in Indian tennis history.