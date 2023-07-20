Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs WI: Mukesh Kumar handed debut after Shardul Thakur injury
- Watch: Rohit Sharma on 100th India vs West Indies test, the health of cricket in the Caribbean and young Indian talent
- Watch: Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli’s 500th international match: Longevity comes with hard work, long may it continue!
- Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1: India to bat first; Mukesh Kumar makes debut, Kohli plays 500th international match
- Indian sports wrap, July 20
