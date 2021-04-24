Videos Ravi Bishnoi: KL Rahul asked me to wait for an opportunity and I did The 20-year-old spoke about skipper K. L. Rahul suggestions on his game after Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. Team Sportstar 24 April, 2021 12:50 IST Team Sportstar 24 April, 2021 12:50 IST Punjab Kings leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who returned with figures of two for 21 in his side's win over Mumbai Indians on Friday, said the Chepauk track was supporting the spinners and he looked to bowl wicket to wicket. “As the ball pitched outside was easy to be hit, so my plan was to ball as many balls stump to stump,” said Bishnoi.The 20-year-old said skipper K. L. Rahul has asked him to work on a few things.READ - Ravi Bishnoi worked hard with coach Anil Kumble - K. L. Rahul“The one two things (which I needed to work on) was that I should be bowling more consistently, and he backed me that if you work more on your bowling, it would be good. He said you will get the opportunity, wait, and I did that,” he said.“If you deliver in difficult situations, when you get to bat or ball, then it is good for you and the management's faith increases.”Punjab takes on Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Watch: Suryakumar Yadav on Mumbai's middle order woes, Delhi leg and more Ravi Bishnoi: KL Rahul asked me to wait for an opportunity and I did IPL 2021: Just kept things simple, says RCB century-maker Padikkal Kumar Sangakkara: One in top four has to score big More Videos IPL 2021, Match 17: PBKS vs MI - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers Jose Mourinho's Tottenham timeline- a look back at the Special One's time with the Spurs IPL 2021, Match 15: KKR vs CSK - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021: PBKS (KXIP) vs SRH, Match 14 - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021: DC VS MI, Match 13 - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021 Match 11: DC vs PBKS (KXIP) - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021 MI vs SRH- Head-to-head record, player stats IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK - Head-to-head record, player stats