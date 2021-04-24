Ravi Bishnoi: KL Rahul asked me to wait for an opportunity and I did

Punjab Kings leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who returned with figures of two for 21 in his side's win over Mumbai Indians on Friday, said the Chepauk track was supporting the spinners and he looked to bowl wicket to wicket. “As the ball pitched outside was easy to be hit, so my plan was to ball as many balls stump to stump,” said Bishnoi.

The 20-year-old said skipper K. L. Rahul has asked him to work on a few things.



READ - Ravi Bishnoi worked hard with coach Anil Kumble - K. L. Rahul

“The one two things (which I needed to work on) was that I should be bowling more consistently, and he backed me that if you work more on your bowling, it would be good. He said you will get the opportunity, wait, and I did that,” he said.

“If you deliver in difficult situations, when you get to bat or ball, then it is good for you and the management's faith increases.”

Punjab takes on Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.