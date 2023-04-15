WATCH: RCB vs DC match highlights and analysis in 5 mins

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got back to winning ways, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 23 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, the home side made 174 – a score which seemed underwhelming at the break – before its bowlers made it an evening to remember. For DC though, the agony piled, for it was a fifth consecutive defeat.

With appreciable swing and seam movement, RCB pacers reduced the visitor to two for three. Prithvi Shaw was run out by a brilliant throw from cover by an off-balance Anuj Rawat. Mitchell Marsh was caught off a leading edge and Yash Dhull trapped in front by Mohammed Siraj.

David Warner (19, 13b) hit Siraj for a hat-trick of fours, but soon miscued a pull to became local lad V. Vyshak’s maiden IPL victim. The right-arm pacer went on to scalp the in-form Axar Patel, and eventually finished with impressive figures of 4-0-20-3 on debut.

Manish Pandey resisted (50, 38b, 5x4, 1x6), but the contest was virtually over when Wanindu Hasaranga got a leg-before decision overturned to send the Karnataka batter back.

-N. Sudarshan

