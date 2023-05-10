Videos

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav helps Mumbai trump Bangalore at Wankhede; Match analysis in five minutes

Suryakumar’s carnage helps MI hammer RCB and climb to third spot. Here’s everything you need to know about that match in just five minutes.

Amol Karhadkar
10 May, 2023 10:29 IST
10 May, 2023 10:29 IST

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Virat Kohli perished in the first over. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for his fifth consecutive single-digit score. Still, the capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium was enthralled in a high-scoring IPL 2023 affair between host Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis and maverick Glenn Maxwell set the stage ablaze with a 120-run partnership off 61 balls. Suryakumar Yadav’s blitzkrieg then had RCB reeling under the mat as MI made a mockery of a 200-run target.

Riding on Suryakumar’s 35-ball 83 and his 140-run association with Nehal Wadhera for the third wicket off 66 balls, MI overhauled the target with a whopping 21 balls to spare, earning its third successful 200-plus chase this season.

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE

