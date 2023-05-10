| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Virat Kohli perished in the first over. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for his fifth consecutive single-digit score. Still, the capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium was enthralled in a high-scoring IPL 2023 affair between host Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis and maverick Glenn Maxwell set the stage ablaze with a 120-run partnership off 61 balls. Suryakumar Yadav’s blitzkrieg then had RCB reeling under the mat as MI made a mockery of a 200-run target.

Riding on Suryakumar’s 35-ball 83 and his 140-run association with Nehal Wadhera for the third wicket off 66 balls, MI overhauled the target with a whopping 21 balls to spare, earning its third successful 200-plus chase this season.

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE