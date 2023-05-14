Anuj Rawat: We were not expecting to win like this (by 112 runs)

A horrendous batting implosion on its home turf has placed Rajasthan Royals on the brink of an early exit, while RCB strengthened its chances by moving to the fifth spot with 12 points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Rajasthan Royals’ Devdutt Padikkal. | Photo Credit: Surjeet Yadav/AP

Royal Challengers Bangalore handed Rajasthan Royals a major jolt in its IPL 2023 playoffs bid with a colossal 112-run win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

A horrendous batting implosion on its home turf has placed the 2022 runner-up on the brink of an early exit before its final league game, while RCB strengthened its chances by moving to the fifth spot with 12 points.

Chasing a daunting 172-run target on a dry surface, the famed Royals top-order was blown away by a rejuvenated PowerPlay burst by RCB. Mohammed Siraj, who went wicketless in two successive games, removed the aggressive Yashasvi Jaiswal for a two-ball duck in the first over.

Left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell silenced the spectators in pink when he prized out Jos Buttler for his fourth duck of the season before skipper Sanju Samson aimlessly offered a leading-edge catch in the second over.

Batting for the first time in three matches since his debut, Joe Root was burdened with staging a recovery. His objective found negligible support from impact sub-Devdutt Padikkal, who chipped leg-spinner Michael Bracewell to mid-wicket in the fifth over. Parnell (3/10) returned to trap Root leg-before as Royals were reduced to 28 for five in the PowerPlay.

