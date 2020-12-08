Videos

Romain Grosjean to miss the final grand prix of the season

Romain Grosjean will miss the final grand prix of the season as a result of the burns he suffered in his fiery crash in Bahrain last weekend.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 December, 2020 11:04 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 December, 2020 11:04 IST
Romain Grosjean to miss the final grand prix of the season
ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups
Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga highlights: Leverkusen goes second by beating hapless Schalke
 More Videos
Floyd Mayweather to fight Youtuber Logan Paul in exhibition match
ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Preview
Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Pirlo
Pirlo delighted with Juve win but not first-half display
ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview
Bayern stays top after 3-3 draw with Leipzig
Watch: Kane Williamson's double ton puts NZ on top against WI
ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for