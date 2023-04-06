IPL 2023: Another Punjab vs Rajasthan thriller lights up Guwahati debut

Impact player Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer dragged Rajasthan back into the contest with a brilliant 61-run partnership off 26 balls for the seventh wicket. However, Punjab held its nerve with Curran bowling a brilliant last over to deny Rajasthan a home win.

