Videos

Sakshi Malik returns to winning ways

Sakshi Malik's struggles were nowhere to be seen as a fearless and aggressive Rio Olympics bronze medallist grabbed her first international gold medal in almost five years at the UWW Ranking Series event this weekend.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 June, 2022 09:04 IST

Sakshi Malik returns to winning ways

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 June, 2022 09:04 IST
Diamond League Rabat recap: Warholm injured, another national record for Sable, Thompson-Herah impresses
IPL 2022 recap: Hardik's comeback era, India's pace lottery and Gujarat's debut bliss
From Duplantis to Thompson-Herah - Diamond League Prefontaine Classic winners recap
Two Manchester United fans look back at Liverpool's failed Champions League, quadruple bids

All Videos

 More Videos
What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis
Watch: Injured Alexander Zverev, on crutches, concedes French Open semifinal to Rafael Nadal
Athletics coach Ilyas Babar's family contemplates selling Adidas award to make ends meet
RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough
Benzema is probably the most underestimated player in history, says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin
IPL 2022 Final: RR vs GT predicted XI, head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for
IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: RCB vs RR head-to-head stats, key players
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App