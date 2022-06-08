Videos Sakshi Malik returns to winning ways Sakshi Malik's struggles were nowhere to be seen as a fearless and aggressive Rio Olympics bronze medallist grabbed her first international gold medal in almost five years at the UWW Ranking Series event this weekend. Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 09:04 IST Sakshi Malik returns to winning ways Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 09:04 IST Diamond League Rabat recap: Warholm injured, another national record for Sable, Thompson-Herah impresses IPL 2022 recap: Hardik's comeback era, India's pace lottery and Gujarat's debut bliss From Duplantis to Thompson-Herah - Diamond League Prefontaine Classic winners recap Two Manchester United fans look back at Liverpool's failed Champions League, quadruple bids All Videos More Videos What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis Watch: Injured Alexander Zverev, on crutches, concedes French Open semifinal to Rafael Nadal Athletics coach Ilyas Babar's family contemplates selling Adidas award to make ends meet RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough Benzema is probably the most underestimated player in history, says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin IPL 2022 Final: RR vs GT predicted XI, head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: RCB vs RR head-to-head stats, key players