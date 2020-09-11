Videos

Sebastian Vettel's Formula 1 career in numbers

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has won 53 Grands Prix at 21 different circuits; 14 wins with Ferrari, 38 with Red Bull and one with Toro Rosso.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 September, 2020 15:20 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 September, 2020 15:20 IST
Sebastian Vettel's Formula 1 career in numbers
Serena heads to French Open with time running out for No. 24
Ligue 1: Goalkeeper blunder costs PSG dear in defeat at Lens
US Open: Osaka outlasts Brady to reach final
 More Videos
Tuscan GP preview: F1 celebrates Ferrari's past with a fresh challenge
Kevin de Bruyne - PFA player of the year
US Open: Serena Williams survives Pironkova test to reach semis
Japan official says Olympics must be held next year 'at any cost'
Southgate says Foden, Greenwood must regain his trust
PGA Tour: Dustin Johnson - FedEx Cup champion
US Open: Fired-up Zverev downs Coric to reach semis
Sportstar Extras: Growing up with the IPL feat. Prayas Ray Barman
Sportstar Extras: Growing up with the IPL feat. Prayas Ray Barman