Videos Sebastian Vettel's Formula 1 career in numbers Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has won 53 Grands Prix at 21 different circuits; 14 wins with Ferrari, 38 with Red Bull and one with Toro Rosso. Team Sportstar 11 September, 2020 15:20 IST