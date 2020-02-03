Videos

Setien hails Fati's two-goal performance

Quique Setien hailed Ansu Fati's two-goal performance against Levante on Sunday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 February, 2020 15:19 IST

Setien hails Fati's two-goal performance

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 February, 2020 15:19 IST

 

Quique Setien
Setien hails Fati's two-goal performance
Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel left upset with Mbappe in PSG win
Favre delighted with 'record breaker' Sancho in Dortmund win
Zinedine Zidane during a media interaction.
Always special to win the Madrid derby: Zidane
 More Videos
Sofia Kenin savours the moment after winning the Australian Open.
Australian Open Day 13 - Sofia Kenin wins maiden Grand Slam title
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant death: Rapinoe, Lloyd remember Black Mamba
Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel: PSG must rest star players to avoid injuries
Emotional Kyrgios with touching tribute for Kobe Bryant
Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after PSG goal
The scene of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant - career in numbers
Kobe Bryant death
Kobe Bryant death: NBA teams pay tribute to icon