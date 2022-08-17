Shikhar Dhawan: Spirituality helps me stay positive
Shikhar Dhawan talks about how he pushes himself through tough times and stays positive in a press conference ahead of India’s ODI series against Zimbabwe.
17 August, 2022 15:44 IST
Shikhar Dhawan spoke about how embracing spirituality helped him deal with the ups and downs of his career.
“I learnt it through spirituality,” he said, addressing a press conference ahead of India’s ODI series against Zimbabwe.
It’s something I try and pass on to the youngsters as well. As cricketers, we are all living our dream, and if you don’t live happily [despite that], what’s the point? It’s small things like these. I don’t try and let negativity seep in. I try to be positive always.”
