Shikhar Dhawan spoke about how embracing spirituality helped him deal with the ups and downs of his career.

“I learnt it through spirituality,” he said, addressing a press conference ahead of India’s ODI series against Zimbabwe.

It’s something I try and pass on to the youngsters as well. As cricketers, we are all living our dream, and if you don’t live happily [despite that], what’s the point? It’s small things like these. I don’t try and let negativity seep in. I try to be positive always.”