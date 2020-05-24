Videos Shutdown is frustrating, but a chance to improve: Coles Boston Celtics executive Phil Coles has said that the club has been reviewing its processes whilst the NBA continues to be shutdown due to the coronavirus. Team Sportstar 24 May, 2020 11:55 IST Team Sportstar 24 May, 2020 11:55 IST Shutdown is frustrating, but a chance to improve: Coles Chris Woakes to welcome Alex Hales England return Martin O'Neill believes team execs can learn from The Last Dance Martin O'Neill: Team executives can learn from The Last Dance More Videos La Liga clubs continue preparations for season's resumption Jason Gillespie open to Smith returning as Australia captain Fury can achieve anything - WBC President Sulaiman Madrid keeper Courtois ready for LaLiga title battle Mike Tyson's heavyweight comeback dream finds WBC chief's support Facts and Fallout - The Bundesliga returns Definite possibility England will play this summer: Wood UEFA president Ceferin confident the season can be finished