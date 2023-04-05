Videos

Sportstar Conclave: Anjum Moudgil on securing the Paris 2024 quota and the journey to a World Championship medal

On the sidelines of the Sportstar National Sports Conclave, shooter Anjum Moudgil looks back at her performance at the ISSF World Cup in Bhopal, peaking at the World Championships and the road to the 2023 Paris Olympics quota.

Divyakriti Singh
05 April, 2023 14:56 IST
05 April, 2023 14:56 IST

On the sidelines of the Sportstar National Sports Conclave, shooter Anjum Moudgil looks back at her performance at the ISSF World Cup in Bhopal, peaking at the World Championships and the road to the 2023 Paris Olympics quota.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Australian Open 2023 Preview - Djokovic returns, Nadal gets tough draw

WATCH: Premier League 5 Things - Can Gunners maintain title charge as season resumes?

WATCH: Arteta trusting Jesus deputy Nketiah more every day

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us