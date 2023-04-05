Sportstar Conclave: Anjum Moudgil on securing the Paris 2024 quota and the journey to a World Championship medal

On the sidelines of the Sportstar National Sports Conclave, shooter Anjum Moudgil looks back at her performance at the ISSF World Cup in Bhopal, peaking at the World Championships and the road to the 2023 Paris Olympics quota.

