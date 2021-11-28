Videos

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hails region's commitment to sports

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, shared his vision for sports development in the North-East in the first ever Sportstar Conclave in the region.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Guwahati 28 November, 2021 12:13 IST
