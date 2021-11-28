Videos Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hails region's commitment to sports Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, shared his vision for sports development in the North-East in the first ever Sportstar Conclave in the region. Team Sportstar Guwahati 28 November, 2021 12:13 IST Team Sportstar Guwahati 28 November, 2021 12:13 IST Meet Wang Yuji, the 11-month-old viral Chinese snowboard sensation FC Goa's troubles continue, Valskis ends goal drought in Jamshedpur FC win - ISL match recap 'Church' of Maradona baptises its first baby in Mexico Kerala Blasters rue missed chances, NorthEast thankful for clean sheet - ISL match review Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Odisha FC beats Bengaluru FC for first time, penalty drama in focus - ISL match review Maradona's one year death anniversary - new murals emerge in Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup countdown clock unveiled in Doha ISL match review: SC East Bengal held to 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur FC Qatar drone show looks ahead to 2022 FIFA World Cup Tim Southee getting Test practice in between T20Is, sheds light on workload Where is Peng Shuai? Chinese star's disappearance gets murkier Neil Wagner gearing up for New Zealand's World Test Championship defense, Test series against India