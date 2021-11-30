Videos

Anurag Thakur urges states to step up to aide sports development

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur highlights the role States need to play in developing sports in the country in the first-ever Sportstar NorthEast Conclave.

Guwahati 30 November, 2021 12:20 IST
Guwahati 30 November, 2021 12:20 IST

More details of Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur's keynote speech at the Sportstar NorthEast Conclave here: Anurag Thakur: With all-round help, we will be in a position to do better at Paris 2024

