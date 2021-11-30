Videos Anurag Thakur urges states to step up to aide sports development Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur highlights the role States need to play in developing sports in the country in the first-ever Sportstar NorthEast Conclave. Team Sportstar Guwahati 30 November, 2021 12:20 IST Team Sportstar Guwahati 30 November, 2021 12:20 IST More details of Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur's keynote speech at the Sportstar NorthEast Conclave here: Anurag Thakur: With all-round help, we will be in a position to do better at Paris 2024 Neymar injured again, seen with a crutch after PSG's win over Saint Etienne ISL match recap: ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kolkata Derby, Hyderabad FC stuns Mumbai City Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hails North East's commitment to sports Meet Wang Yuji, the 11-month-old viral Chinese snowboard sensation Read more stories on Videos. More Videos FC Goa's troubles continue, Valskis ends goal drought in Jamshedpur FC win - ISL match recap 'Church' of Maradona baptises its first baby in Mexico Kerala Blasters rue missed chances, NorthEast thankful for clean sheet - ISL match review Odisha FC beats Bengaluru FC for first time, penalty drama in focus - ISL match review Maradona's one year death anniversary - new murals emerge in Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup countdown clock unveiled in Doha ISL match review: SC East Bengal held to 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur FC Qatar drone show looks ahead to 2022 FIFA World Cup