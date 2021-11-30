Videos

Anurag Thakur underlines Union Government's plans for sports development in the North East

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur outlined the Central Government's plans for development of sports in the north eastern states.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Guwahati 30 November, 2021 12:28 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Guwahati 30 November, 2021 12:28 IST
Anurag Thakur underlines Union Government's plans for sports development in the North East
Anurag Thakur urges states to step up to aide sports development
Neymar injured again, seen with a crutch after PSG's win over Saint Etienne
ISL match recap: ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kolkata Derby, Hyderabad FC stuns Mumbai City

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hails North East's commitment to sports
Meet Wang Yuji, the 11-month-old viral Chinese snowboard sensation
FC Goa's troubles continue, Valskis ends goal drought in Jamshedpur FC win - ISL match recap
'Church' of Maradona baptises its first baby in Mexico
Kerala Blasters rue missed chances, NorthEast thankful for clean sheet - ISL match review
Odisha FC beats Bengaluru FC for first time, penalty drama in focus - ISL match review
Diego Maradona
Maradona's one year death anniversary - new murals emerge in Argentina
2022 FIFA World Cup countdown clock unveiled in Doha
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App