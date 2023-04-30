WATCH: SRH vs DC match highlights and analysis

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

In Delhi Capitals’ team meetings, coach Ricky Ponting and captain David Warner have made no secret of their displeasure when talking to the batters. On Saturday, ‘Player of the Match’ Mitchell Marsh and Philip Salt responded to the challenge posed by Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the familiar script of an implosion followed soon, which saw Sunrisers win the contest by nine runs.

Chasing 198 for a third straight victory, Capitals looked well on course after half-centuries from Marsh and Salt raised 112 runs for the second wicket following Warner’s departure without a run on the board. At this stage, with the 12th over in progress, Capitals were ahead of Sunrisers.

But in the space of 13 deliveries, the match turned on its head. Sunrisers pulled away by sending back Salt, Manish Pandey and Marsh.

Salt fell to a diving return catch, Pandey stepped out to be stumped and Marsh mistimed a heave to offer a skier. Soon Priyam Garg stepped out to drag one on to the stumps to become leg-spinner Mayank Markande’s second victim.

