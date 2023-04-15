WATCH: SRH vs KKR match highlights and analysis

Englishman Harry Brook proved his worth as a dangerous batter as he scored IPL 2023’s first hundred (100 n.o., 55b, 12x4, 3x6) to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 23–run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Inserted, SRH amassed 228 for four, this season’s highest total, and restricted KKR to 205 for seven, despite Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh’s valiant half-centuries, for its second straight win.

The 24-year-old Brook excelled with his timing and placement. Mixing proper cricketing shots with well-executed improvisation, Brook punished new ball bowlers Umesh Yadav and Lockie Ferguson.

Andre Russell provided KKR some relief by scalping Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi in the fifth over.

But Brook and captain Aiden Markram (50, 26b, 2x4, 5x6), who played some breathtaking shots, plundered runs to add 72.

Brook, who was let off on 45 and used DRS to survive a caught-behind decision on 61, continued with unwavering focus. He spectacularly hit Ferguson for five fours in the 15th over.

Left-hander Abhishek Sharma (32, 17b, 3x4, 2x6) showed his firepower to gather 72 with Brook, who achieved his personal landmark in the final over.

In reply, KKR lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Bhuvneshwar in the first over and Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine to Marco Jansen in the fourth.

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE