SRH vs LSG - Meek surrender by Sunrisers; Mankad - Pooran shine - match review, talking points

Nicholas Pooran rained sixes and Prerak Mankad scored a brilliant unbeaten half-century as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Nicholas Pooran rained sixes and Prerak Mankad scored a brilliant unbeaten half-century as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.