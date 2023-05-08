WATCH: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals in last-ball thriller; match review in five minutes

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

No sport conjures up drama the way cricket does. The reverse fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad gave the packed Sawai Mansingh Stadium a timely reminder of just that.

The game ended with Sunrisers edging Royals off the last ball, by four wickets. Chasing what was going to be its biggest ever target, 215, SRH needed 41 off the last two overs.

Glenn Phillips (25, 7b, 1x4, 3x6), playing only his second game of the season, tore into Kuldip Yadav hitting him for 6,6,6,4 before falling to a brilliant running catch in the deep by Shimron Hetmyer. Twenty four came off the over, the penultimate one of the SRH innings.

Now 17 was needed from the 20th over, which was given to Sandeep Sharma, the man who had done the job in a similar situation against Chennai Super Kings. Abdul Samad hit the second ball for a six, beating a great effort on the boundary by Joe Root, who made his IPL debut in the match.

-P.K. Ajith Kumar

