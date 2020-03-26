Videos

Rubiales won't rush remaining fixtures once season resumes

Spanish FA boss, Luis Rubiales, won't yield to calls to accelerate fixture frequency when the La Liga resumes as the coronavirus pandemic rages.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 March, 2020 22:22 IST
 More Videos
