Videos Videos Tuchel: We're lucky Tottenham finished the job for us Thomas Tuchel conceded his Chelsea team was lucky to finish fourth in the Premier League after its defeat to Aston Villa on the final day was made irrelevant by London rival Tottenham won 4-2 at fifth-placed Leicester City. Team Sportstar 24 May, 2021 12:04 IST Leicester finished in fifth place and will have to content itself with a Europa League campaign. Tottenham, meanwhile, enters the inaugural Europa Conference League while Chelsea, thanks to the Spurs, finished in the top four.