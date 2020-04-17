Videos

Tokyo Games should focus on must haves to cut costs: Coates

Commissioning chief John Coates says Olympics organisers must reduce costs of the postponed Tokyo Games.

17 April, 2020 11:29 IST
Alexander and Mischa Zverev join Bayern in cyber-training
Rafael Nadal
Nadal expecting lengthy wait before tennis resumes
John Coates
Tokyo Games should focus on must haves to cut costs: Coates
Alex Carey: Cricket behind closed doors can still be exciting for fans
Mercedes F1 developing new breathing aid to combat coronavirus
How to shine in IPL and T20, Corey Anderson spells out
Marco Reus
Watch the best of Dortmund hero Marco Reus
Nicola Carey
2021 Cricket World Cup is a doubt - Australia’s Carey
Ian Wright.
Ian Wright discusses coronavirus isolation with Arsenal stars
Barcelona sends message of hope via social media video
Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg suggests double-header weekends for F1
They may be the most capped players in the country but two of these five have never featured in T20Is for India.
India cricketers with most international caps