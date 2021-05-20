Videos

What's the ethical cost of going ahead with Tokyo 2020, asks a Swiss equestrian rider

The Tokyo Olympic Games will have a bitter taste for Swiss rider Steve Guerdat, one of the favourites in the show jumping competition, as host nation Japan battles with increasing Covid numbers.

20 May, 2021 20:36 IST
20 May, 2021 20:36 IST

 

