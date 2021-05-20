Videos What's the ethical cost of going ahead with Tokyo 2020, asks a Swiss equestrian rider The Tokyo Olympic Games will have a bitter taste for Swiss rider Steve Guerdat, one of the favourites in the show jumping competition, as host nation Japan battles with increasing Covid numbers. AFP 20 May, 2021 20:36 IST AFP 20 May, 2021 20:36 IST What's the ethical cost of going ahead with Tokyo 2020, asks a Swiss equestrian rider Casual, practical - Australia unveils Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony informs Manchester City wins Premier League - one-shot reveal Tokyo Games can be 'beacon of hope' says World Athletics chief Coe More Videos Chris Morris: Would have never left the IPL 2021 bubble IPL 2021 SRH vs MI, Match 31: Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers Fleming: We just could not shut down Pollard Pollard: Match-winning knock against teams like CSK stuff people will speak about IPL 2021, Match 29: PBKS vs DC - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, Match 28: RR vs SRH - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, Match 27: MI vs CSK - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021: Important that we don't lose confidence or patience, says Bayliss