Videos Will the Paralympics bring changes in disability support in Japan? As the Paralympic Games begin, Japan's efforts to improve accessibility and inclusion are in the spotlight, with many arguing there is still plenty of work to do. Some 4,400 athletes with impairments will compete in Tokyo at the world's biggest parasports tournament. AFP Tokyo 28 August, 2021 22:32 IST