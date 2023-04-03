India needs a scheme like TOPS at the grassroots level: Manjusha Kanwar

Manjusha Kanwar, speaking on the sidelines of the Sportstar National Sports Conclave, shed light on various issues including the need for a program similar to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, but for budding athletes at the grassroots level.

“We should have a TOPS-A for the cream athletes and a TOPS-B for the grassroots level,” she said, while emphasising that a central-level policy for grassroots development could help further the cause.

However, Manjusha gives credit to Khelo India for bridging the gap between elite athletes and those at the lower levels to a certain extent.

Watch the interview to know more