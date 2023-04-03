Videos

India needs a scheme like TOPS at the grassroots level: Manjusha Kanwar

Manjusha Kanwar, DGM- Sports Coordination at Indian Oil, speaks about sports policy and the need for grassroots development at the Sportstar National Sports Conclave.

Divyakriti Singh
03 April, 2023 22:42 IST
03 April, 2023 22:42 IST

Manjusha Kanwar, DGM- Sports Coordination at Indian Oil, speaks about sports policy and the need for grassroots development at the Sportstar National Sports Conclave.

Manjusha Kanwar, speaking on the sidelines of the Sportstar National Sports Conclave, shed light on various issues including the need for a program similar to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, but for budding athletes at the grassroots level.

“We should have a TOPS-A for the cream athletes and a TOPS-B for the grassroots level,” she said, while emphasising that a central-level policy for grassroots development could help further the cause.

However, Manjusha gives credit to Khelo India for bridging the gap between elite athletes and those at the lower levels to a certain extent.

Watch the interview to know more

All videos

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Australian Open 2023 Preview - Djokovic returns, Nadal gets tough draw

WATCH: Premier League 5 Things - Can Gunners maintain title charge as season resumes?

WATCH: Arteta trusting Jesus deputy Nketiah more every day

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us