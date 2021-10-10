Videos

Fury and Wilder heaviest ever for trilogy showdown; trade blows ahead of clash

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and challenger Deontay Wilder will be their heaviest ever fighting weights when they clash for the third time in Las Vegas on Saturday.

AFP
10 October, 2021 03:18 IST
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and challenger Deontay Wilder will be their heaviest ever fighting weights when they clash for the third time in Las Vegas on Saturday.

British defending champion Fury tipped the scales at 277lbs (125.6 kg) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, while Wilder came in at 238lbs (107.9 kg). Fury, who declined to take his shirt off as he climbed on to the scales, is four pounds heavier than the 273lbs he weighed when scoring a seventh-round knockout of Wilder in their second meeting 20 months ago.

