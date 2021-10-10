Videos Fury and Wilder heaviest ever for trilogy showdown; trade blows ahead of clash WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and challenger Deontay Wilder will be their heaviest ever fighting weights when they clash for the third time in Las Vegas on Saturday. AFP 10 October, 2021 03:18 IST AFP 10 October, 2021 03:18 IST WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and challenger Deontay Wilder will be their heaviest ever fighting weights when they clash for the third time in Las Vegas on Saturday. British defending champion Fury tipped the scales at 277lbs (125.6 kg) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, while Wilder came in at 238lbs (107.9 kg). Fury, who declined to take his shirt off as he climbed on to the scales, is four pounds heavier than the 273lbs he weighed when scoring a seventh-round knockout of Wilder in their second meeting 20 months ago. Fury and Wilder heaviest ever for trilogy showdown; trade blows ahead of clash IPL 2021: Purple Cap - From Harshal Patel to Rashid Khan - top wicket-takers of the league so far IPL 2021: Orange Cap - From KL Rahul to Glenn Maxwell - top run-getters of the league so far RCB vs DC, IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch Read more stories on Videos. More Videos SRH vs MI, IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch Harmanpreet Kaur on Shikha Pandey, India's 'good' selection troubles Meet Umran Malik - the SRH bowler who bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2021 KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI CSK vs PBKS Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch David Warner at SRH: Successful past, uncertain future? RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch RR vs MI Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch