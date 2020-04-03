Videos UK Health Minister calls on Premier League players to take wage cut Matt Hancock says Premier League players should take wage cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic Team Sportstar 03 April, 2020 12:27 IST Team Sportstar 03 April, 2020 12:27 IST Watch: Juve's Paulo Dybala details COVID-19 experience in quarantine Germany junior men's hockey coach Valentin Altenburg on life in the time of coronavirus Lockdown diaries: Pullela Gopi Chand provides online video lessons Kimmich, Gnabry open up on Bayern cyber training More Videos Life in China ‘slowly going back to normal’ - Cannavaro Life in Russian quarantine for French chess team Fans turn to Belarus to fill void as virus puts sport on hold Alex Marquez wins as MotoGP goes virtual Work continues on Tokyo Olympics venues despite uncertain future Naomi Osaka 'united by emotion' for Tokyo Olympics Born this day - N'Golo Kante turns 29 On this day: Clarke leads Australia to fifth ODI World Cup win