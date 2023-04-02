Videos

Ultimate Table Tennis is the most low-cost operating model across Indian leagues: Vita Dani, Chairperson, UTT

Vita Dani speaks about the Ultimate Table Tennis league (UTT) at Sportstar’s National Sports Conclave

Team Sportstar
02 April, 2023 18:56 IST
Vita Dani was a part of a panel discussion titled ‘Balancing on and off field success in sports leagues’ at Sportstar’s first-ever National Sports Conclave in New Delhi.

As co-owner Chennaiyin FC and chairperson, Ultimate Table Tennis, she threw light on the challenges of running a domestic league in two different sports. “I think they operate at two different scales (UTT and CFC). We at UTT have tried to keep our costs very low. We had the lowest operating model in any league. As far as football goes, the scale is much larger. I am not trying to compare, but the talent we have been able to grow and the sport is phenomenal,” Dani said.

