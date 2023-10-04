Watch: Gazan recycles tyres to help maintain local football pitch

In the blockaded Gaza Strip, a 27-year-old Palestinian has created a car tire recycling project aimed at reducing environmental damage. In light of the difficulties getting rid of waste in Gaza with the Israeli blockade imposed on the strip, Madian Helles’ project puts the tyres to good use.
