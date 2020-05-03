Videos

Van Dijk so smart at defending: Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero outlined Virgil van Dijk's qualities after the defender said Aguero was his toughest opponent.

03 May, 2020 12:50 IST
Governments must have the final say on football resuming - FIFA medical chief D'Hooghe
Madrid Open Virtual Pro: Pumped up Andy Murray wins Madrid Virtual Singles Title
Rafael Nadal (left) and Denis Shapovalov
Virtual Madrid Open: Nadal edges Shapovalov in first match
Andy Murray (left) and Benoit Paire
Virtual Madrid Open: Murray shows competitive streak as he beats Paire
Alvaro Recoba (left) and Luis Suarez
Alvaro Recoba on sending his boots to a young Luis Suarez
Wolves' Jota beats Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to win ePremier League
Australian cricketers will help to save game financially - Handscomb
Erling Haaland
Haaland gets 'goosebumps' playing in front of Dortmund's famous Yellow Wall
Jose Mourinho
Premier League Flashback: Jose Mourinho's Memorable Moments
Sir Kenny Dalglish
Charlie Adam: Dalglish started Liverpool's winning trend
Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray to face off in virtual Madrid Open
Vijender Singh has contributed Rs 25,000 towards Dingko Singh's treatment.
WATCH: Boxer Vijender Singh aiming for world title