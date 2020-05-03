Videos Van Dijk so smart at defending: Sergio Aguero Sergio Aguero outlined Virgil van Dijk's qualities after the defender said Aguero was his toughest opponent. Team Sportstar 03 May, 2020 12:50 IST Team Sportstar 03 May, 2020 12:50 IST Governments must have the final say on football resuming - FIFA medical chief D'Hooghe Madrid Open Virtual Pro: Pumped up Andy Murray wins Madrid Virtual Singles Title Virtual Madrid Open: Nadal edges Shapovalov in first match Virtual Madrid Open: Murray shows competitive streak as he beats Paire More Videos Alvaro Recoba on sending his boots to a young Luis Suarez Wolves' Jota beats Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to win ePremier League Australian cricketers will help to save game financially - Handscomb Haaland gets 'goosebumps' playing in front of Dortmund's famous Yellow Wall Premier League Flashback: Jose Mourinho's Memorable Moments Charlie Adam: Dalglish started Liverpool's winning trend Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray to face off in virtual Madrid Open WATCH: Boxer Vijender Singh aiming for world title