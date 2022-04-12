Videos Matildas footballer Aivi Luik shaves her head on the pitch Veteran Matildas midfielder Aivi Luik shaved her head after a friendly against New Zealand for a cause close to her heart. Team Sportstar CANBERRA 12 April, 2022 21:10 IST Matildas footballer Aivi Luik shaves her head on the pitch Team Sportstar CANBERRA 12 April, 2022 21:10 IST Matildas midfielder Aivi Luik shaved her head after a friendly fixture against New Zealand in a bid to help raise $30,000 for brain tumour research. The 37-year-old's decision follows her brother's brain tumour diagnosis. Her 27-year-old brother, Noah Kerwick, was diagnosed with Oligodendroglioma, a type of brain tumour. The Aussie star pledged to shave her head when her goal was met with New Zealand player and former club teammate Rebekah Stott helping her with the clippers. Luik successfully met her $30,000 fundraising goal for the Mark Hughes foundation and went ahead with her pledge with players from the Australian and New Zealand sides supporting her from the sidelines. "Some things are bigger than football" - @stotty_13 "It's so heart-warming to feel all that love and support" - Aivi LuikOver $35 000 has now been raised #AUSvNZL pic.twitter.com/fle0rTVLAK— 10 Football (@10FootballAU) April 12, 2022 Stott was a perfect choice for this gesture in more ways than one. She is a lymphoma survivor and was diagnosed with stage three cancer last February. She underwent intensive chemotherapy for four months, effectively ending her Tokyo Olympics dreams and taking her out of domestic action as well. Through it all, she worked on raising funds and awareness about cancer. After less than a year, she earned a callback to the Football Ferns in a remarkable turnaround. “I thought it’d be a great idea for her to be the one to shave my head""Stotty is a great friend and watching her battle Hodgkin’s lymphoma with so much poise was inspiring, and I couldn’t think of a better way to honour the fight of both Noa and Stotty,” Luik said. Rashid Khan on SRH: Hard to move from team you've spent five years with Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022 Orange cap: Jos Buttler tops runs tally Read more stories on Videos. More Videos IPL 2022 Purple cap: Yuzvendra Chahal leads wicket tally Professional boxing returns to Cuba, 60 years after Fidel Castro's ban IPL 2022: SRH vs GT predicted XI, players to watch out for From Italy to Ibrahimovic - Nations and players who will miss the FIFA World Cup 2022 Fleming: Batting, bowling, fielding - CSK needs to be better at everything Hardik Pandya on Rashid, Tewatia and Shubman's importance in Gujarat Titans IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH head-to-head stats, players to watch out for MI vs RCB, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI