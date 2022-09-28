Defending targets in T20 Internationals has been a grey area for the Indian team but batting coach Vikram Rathour surprisingly cited “dew” being a factor which was not the case when the team played in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Since the Super 4s of the Asia Cup, India have played six T20Is and won three of them while losing three. However, all the three defeats - against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia - have come while defending targets.

Contrary to Rathour’s claims, none of the Indian team members, who spoke to the media after the defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai, blamed it on the dew factor making defending difficult.