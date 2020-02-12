Videos Videos WATCH: Blind diagnosed with heart condition, eyeing Ajax comeback Daley Blind was diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle when he suffered from dizziness in Ajax's Champions League loss to Valencia in December. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2020 15:14 IST Daley Blind first played for Ajax between 2008 and 2014 before returning to the Dutch club in 2018. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 12 February, 2020 15:14 IST Daley Blind, who was diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle when he suffered from dizziness in Ajax's Champions League loss to Valencia in December, said he is on the verge of making a comeback. The former Manchester United defender had collapsed on the pitch but still managed to finish the game. Speaking for the first time after his diagnosis, Blind reiterated that he is doing everything possible to make a comeback at the earliest. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.