WATCH: Blind diagnosed with heart condition, eyeing Ajax comeback

Daley Blind was diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle when he suffered from dizziness in Ajax's Champions League loss to Valencia in December.

12 February, 2020 15:14 IST

Daley Blind first played for Ajax between 2008 and 2014 before returning to the Dutch club in 2018.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Daley Blind, who was diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle when he suffered from dizziness in Ajax's Champions League loss to Valencia in December, said he is on the verge of making a comeback. The former Manchester United defender had collapsed on the pitch but still managed to finish the game. Speaking for the first time after his diagnosis, Blind reiterated that he is doing everything possible to make a comeback at the earliest.

 

