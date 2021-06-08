Videos

Watch: 'It was fun' - Mayweather and Logan Paul in post-match Miami comments

Floyd Mayweather praises YouTube star Logan Paul, who he dominated in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami. "It was fun tonight," Mayweather said. "His whole goal wasn’t to come out here and knock me out, his whole goal was to survive and that was a win for him.”

08 June, 2021
08 June, 2021
Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity
Kohli, Shastri on mental health management, two Indian squads and WTC Final
Watch: Mithali Raj, Ramesh Powar on past differences, England tour and Test cricket
