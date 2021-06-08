Videos Watch: 'It was fun' - Mayweather and Logan Paul in post-match Miami comments Floyd Mayweather praises YouTube star Logan Paul, who he dominated in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami. "It was fun tonight," Mayweather said. "His whole goal wasn’t to come out here and knock me out, his whole goal was to survive and that was a win for him.” AFP 08 June, 2021 19:07 IST AFP 08 June, 2021 19:07 IST Watch: 'It was fun' - Mayweather and Logan Paul in post-match Miami comments Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity Kohli, Shastri on mental health management, two Indian squads and WTC Final Watch: Mithali Raj, Ramesh Powar on past differences, England tour and Test cricket More Videos Osaka withdraws from French Open citing ‘bouts of depression’ Watch - Guardiola: We just couldn't score a goal, congratulations to Chelsea Champions League final: It's all about Guardiola vs Tuchel Watch: Nadal's statue unveiled at Roland Garros - A flashy tribute to a simple champion Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero Watch: Europa League final - What's at stake for Solskjaer and Emery? Crypto Cup preview: Who is competing, prize money, Bitcoin value, format explained What's the ethical cost of going ahead with Tokyo 2020, asks a Swiss equestrian rider