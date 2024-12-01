Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes that Washington Sundar’s inclusion ahead of veteran R Ashwin indicates that team India is looking to move ahead and prepare the youngster for replacing the senior pro.

“Ravichandran Ashwin has been a great servant of Indian cricket but now he is 38 and that’s why they have kept Washington Sundar in the side to prepare him for the future because somewhere in the back of the mind, they will be thinking that Ashwin may retire”, Harbhajan told PTI on the sidelines of a book launch event in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

He lauded Bumrah’s captaincy while praising the efforts of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first Test in Perth. The turbanator also said that the return of captain Rohit Sharma and batter Shubman Gill will only make team India stronger.

“Bumrah has been an amazing player, he has got a great mindset. I have been a huge supporter of Bumrah from Day one and he has got calm head and is one of the most likelable person in the dressing room. He commands a lot of respect and if such a player leads the side then the team follows. He is not the only one who did well, not to forget Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as well...we talked a lot about KL Rahul’s inclusion in the side, he doesn’t score runs why he is in the side but he proved that if you give a player the chance he can come good. He is a quality player and I am really happy for him...So I am for Yashasvi, now Rohit will be back, Shubman will be back so the team will only get stronger. I am pleased to see the way team India has played and hope they’ll continue to do so and go onto win the series.”

He also termed the win as the most important one on the tour because Perth has been one such venue where it is difficult to tame the Aussies.

“This was the most important win for India on this tour because Perth has been a happy hunting ground for Australia, to beat them there doubles the joy of victory. They feel that they are really strong in Perth. Well done, team India, hoping that they’ll continue to play well and go on to win the series 4-1”, he said.

Bhajji believes that India will make it to the World Test Championship final but thee team should focus on winning it and not just reaching the final.

“If they win another game they can reach the World Test Championship final, but the aim should be to win that and not just reach there”, he concluded.