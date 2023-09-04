VIDEO: Shreyanka Patil becomes first bowler to pick four-wicket haul in WCPL

India allrounder Shreyanka Patil created history in Women’s Caribbean Premier League as she became the first-ever bowler to claim a four-wicket haul at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Shreyanka’s effort went in vain as Barbados Royals managed to scrape through against Guyana Amazon Warriors. The 21-year old scalped the wickets of Rashada Williams, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne and Chedean Nation.

But the Warriors reached the 147-run target with three wickets in hand, thanks to Erin Burns’ clinical performance with both bat and ball. She managed to register 2/32 in her four over quota and went on to help her side win with a an unbeaten 41-ball 53.

Amazon Warriors next takes on Trinbago Knight Riders at the Port of Spain on Wednesday.