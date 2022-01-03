Videos The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive Here are the top sporting headlines from the week gone by. Team Sportstar 03 January, 2022 10:41 IST Team Sportstar 03 January, 2022 10:41 IST Rahul Dravid: Media can celebrate, ask questions to Virat ahead of his 100th Test Bengaluru FC pips Chennaiyin FC in year-ender Southern Derby - ISL match review Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan beats FC Goa Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 20 Highlights - UP Yoddha holds Gujarat Giants to 32-32 draw, Pardeep Narwal scores Super 10 Read more stories on Videos. More Videos 2021 Year in Sports December: England's Ashes humiliation, Verstappen dethrones Hamilton, Aguero retires 2021 Year in Sports November: Messi's 7th Ballon d'Or, Peng Shuai case, Azeem Rafiq's testimony 2021 Year in Sports October: Mandhana's maiden Test ton, CSK wins IPL, Pakistan beats India in T20WC 2021 Year in Sports September: Kohli gives up T20 captaincy, Raducanu wins US Open, Avani Lekhara makes history 2021 Year in Sports - August: India's record haul at Olympics, Paralympics; Messi leaves Barca; Ronaldo returns to United Lovlina Borgohain aiming for gold in 2024 Paris Olympics first, career in professional boxing 2021 Year in Sports - July: Italy wins Euro 2020, Hamilton's Mercedes extension, Mirabai's Olympic medal 2021 Year in Sports - June: From support for Christian Eriksen and Nadal's injury issues to New Zealand's WTC win and Sunil Chhetri overtaking Lionel Messi