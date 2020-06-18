Videos

We've always had a good relationship - Zidane on Bale

Zinedine Zidane insists he and Gareth Bale have always had an extremely good relationship.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
18 June, 2020 12:07 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
18 June, 2020 12:07 IST
Premier League: Manchester City vs Arsenal preview in numbers
Best of substitute fielders in cricket
Erling Haaland
Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern edges Gladbach, Dortmund beats Dusselldorf
Charles Schwab Challenge - Week in Words
 More Videos
Favre unsure of Sancho's future at Dortmund
Barca's record-breaker Messi reaches 20-goal mark for 12th consecutive season
Stats Performance Of The Week - Lionel Messi
How La Liga is using technology to create atmosphere in empty stadiums
Djokovic unsure about resumption of tennis season
Erling Haaland.
Haaland's late minute winner keeps Dortmund season alive
VIRAT KOHLI
Cricket stars hope ball shining rule changes are short-lived
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach