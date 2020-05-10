Videos

Wiegman backs USA women’s equal pay fight

Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman backs the USA women's battle for equal pay and says there's a long way to go

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 May, 2020 11:07 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 May, 2020 11:07 IST
Bundesliga returns: Can Dortmund end its title drought?
Mauricio Pochettino
Pochettino could manage any club in the world: Poyet
Jan Oblak during during a training session.
Atletico Madrid players return to training
Players recovering from injury a positive to coronavirus football break - Kohfeldt
 More Videos
Schalke players participation is voluntary if there is risk - Schneider
Adolf Hutter
Hutter believes the return of football will be new for players
Ronaldinho changed Barca's fortunes around - Marquez
Sebastian Coe
Sebastian Coe praises athletics' innovation despite lockdown measures
Coronavirus: Poyet opposes five substitution rule
Bundesliga: Timeline - Coronavirus stalls season
Boris Becker believes suspended season will help Federer
Thomas Muller.
The best quotes from the Bundesliga's break