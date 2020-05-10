Videos Wiegman backs USA women’s equal pay fight Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman backs the USA women's battle for equal pay and says there's a long way to go Team Sportstar 10 May, 2020 11:07 IST Team Sportstar 10 May, 2020 11:07 IST Bundesliga returns: Can Dortmund end its title drought? Pochettino could manage any club in the world: Poyet Atletico Madrid players return to training Players recovering from injury a positive to coronavirus football break - Kohfeldt More Videos Schalke players participation is voluntary if there is risk - Schneider Hutter believes the return of football will be new for players Ronaldinho changed Barca's fortunes around - Marquez Sebastian Coe praises athletics' innovation despite lockdown measures Coronavirus: Poyet opposes five substitution rule Bundesliga: Timeline - Coronavirus stalls season Boris Becker believes suspended season will help Federer The best quotes from the Bundesliga's break