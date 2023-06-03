Watch: Women’s Champions League final clashes with FA Cup final; Barca terms schedule ‘a pity’

Published : Jun 03, 2023 19:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

“It’s a pity that you have to compete with a final like that but in the end, I think it will be a lot of people watching our game,” said Barcelona forward Caroline Graham Hansen about the FA Cup final facing Man City to Man United, as both games are scheduled tomorrow at the same time (0200 GMT).

Spanish playmaker Alexia Putellas was sidelined with a knee injury for most of the season, which she sustained last summer ahead of the women’s European Championship, and is yet to start a match since. “Alexia is ready to play like all of them, 90 minutes, or 120 minutes, she is totally available,” Barcelona coach Giraldez said.