Watch: Women’s Champions League final clashes with FA Cup final; Barca terms schedule ‘a pity’

The men’s FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley and the women’s Champions League final in Eindhoven are scheduled on the same day and time slot, leaving fans and players disappointed.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 19:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
| Video Credit: AFP

“It’s a pity that you have to compete with a final like that but in the end, I think it will be a lot of people watching our game,” said Barcelona forward Caroline Graham Hansen about the FA Cup final facing Man City to Man United, as both games are scheduled tomorrow at the same time (0200 GMT).

Spanish playmaker Alexia Putellas was sidelined with a knee injury for most of the season, which she sustained last summer ahead of the women’s European Championship, and is yet to start a match since. “Alexia is ready to play like all of them, 90 minutes, or 120 minutes, she is totally available,” Barcelona coach Giraldez said.

