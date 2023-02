WPL: Jhulan Goswami speaks about her role as a mentor for Mumbai Indians

Jhulan Goswami speaks on her mentorship role in the Women’s Premier League on the sidelines of the Sportstar East Conclave in Kolkata.

Jhulan Goswami speaks on her mentorship role in the Women’s Premier League on the sidelines of the Sportstar East Conclave in Kolkata.