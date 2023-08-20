MagazineBuy Print

Video: World Athletics Championships day 1 review - Tragic falls, shows of strength and plenty of lessons to learn

Sportstar’s Jonathan Selvaraj reviews day 1 of the World Athletics Championships - from heartbreaking falls for the Dutch and a display of grit from Ryan Crouser to a disappointing day for the Indians. 

Published : Aug 20, 2023 19:19 IST , BUDAPEST

Jonathan Selvaraj

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

Ryan Crouser /

Avinash Sable /

Femke Bol

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
