Watch: Vinesh Phogat: We didn’t win medals to be treated this way - Wrestlers clash with Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 04 May, 2023 11:53 IST
Protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar were in tears after a scuffle broke out between them and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar. Here’s a quick look at what happened, from the perspective of the wrestlers and the law enforcement forces.

A scuffle broke at Jantar Mantar between the wrestlers, who are protesting against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and Delhi Police personnel late on Wednesday with the former alleging that some officers attacked them with batons. 

Speaking to reporters amid the chaotic situation, wrestler Bajrang Punia said that some of them had brought wooden beds to sleep due to rain after which some policemen “attacked them”. He urged all citizens to come to Delhi in support of protesters. “Take your tractors and come to Delhi before morning. They are abusing sisters and daughters,” he said.

