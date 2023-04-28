Videos

WATCH- Vinesh Phogat: The fight is to save wrestling and Indian sports from people like Brij Bhushan; full press conference

“Wrestlers will continue to stay at Jantar Mantar. Fight does not end at the FIR” said Sakshi Malik during an interaction with the media.

Team Sportstar
28 April, 2023 19:50 IST
28 April, 2023 19:50 IST

"Wrestlers will continue to stay at Jantar Mantar. Fight does not end at the FIR" said Sakshi Malik during an interaction with the media.

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik said that the wrestlers will continue staying at Jantar Mantar, despite Delhi police agreeing to register an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday.

"Wrestlers will continue to stay at Jantar Mantar. Fight does not end at the FIR" said Sakshi during an interaction with the media.

The Supreme Court recorded Solicitor General’s submission that an FIR will be registered, taking on record an affidavit placed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal in a sealed cover regarding “apparent danger to the safety of a minor girl who is an alleged victim of sexual harassment”

Meanwhile, fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat said: “We still don’t have trust in Delhi police. We’ve been here for six days. An FIR should not take so long so we won’t trust them so easily this time. We still demand that he (BBSS) be put behind bars and I appeal to the PM to remove him from all positions of power, whether in parliament or wrestling. Wherever he is, he will misuse his seat. We place our faith completely in the Supreme Court.”.

“We have been here for six days, no one invited us and we’re not going anywhere.” said Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia.

