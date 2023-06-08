Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Travis Head and Steve Smith take Australia to 327 on Day 1; Review

Travis Head (R) and Steve Smith notched up an unbeaten 251-run partnership for Australia on Day 1 of the WTC final against India at the Oval on Wednesday. Watch the video to know more.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 00:22 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Anish Pathiyil

Not for the first time, India erred with its team composition to let the advantage slip on a big occasion. On a day when the sun shone brightly for the most part, India left out ace spinner R. Ashwin. The off-spinner watched from the sidelines even as The Oval pitch provided a tempting fare of uneven bounce.

A tenacious Australian batting line-up made the most of the miss, moving to a comfortable 327 for three at the end of the first day of the ICC World Test Championship final in London on Wednesday.

Ashwin’s absence hit home when Umesh Yadav, his replacement in the eleven, was handled with ease. Umesh, who came into the attack at first change, deflated the pressure built until this point, conceding four boundaries in his second over. It was a forgettable day for Umesh, who delivered 14 unimpressive overs without taking a wicket.

-Ashwin Achal

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE

Related Topics

WTC final 2023 /

WTC 2023 /

Travis Head /

Steven Smith

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Travis Head and Steve Smith take Australia to 327 on Day 1; Review
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. India vs Netherlands LIVE score, IND 1-3 NED; FIH Pro League updates: Telgenkamp, Burkhardt keep the Dutch comfortable in fourth quarter
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fiorentina vs West Ham LIVE score, UEFA Conference League: Lineups out! Rice starts; Kick-off at 12:30am IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s probe to end by June 15, no wrestlers protests till then, says Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wrestlers protest: Investigation on WFI chief to conclude soon, says Union minister Anurag Thakur
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. WATCH: Travis Head and Steve Smith take Australia to 327 on Day 1; Review
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s probe to end by June 15, no wrestlers protests till then, says Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona Femini is European champion: Putellas and Co. cementing ‘giant’ status one win after another
    AFP
  4. Intercontinental Cup 2023: Chhetri, Jhingan laud facilities at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar’s sporting infrastructure
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters shuts women’s team to afford Vukomanovic walkout penalty; Sweden legend Hedvig Lindahl reacts
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Travis Head and Steve Smith take Australia to 327 on Day 1; Review
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. India vs Netherlands LIVE score, IND 1-3 NED; FIH Pro League updates: Telgenkamp, Burkhardt keep the Dutch comfortable in fourth quarter
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fiorentina vs West Ham LIVE score, UEFA Conference League: Lineups out! Rice starts; Kick-off at 12:30am IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s probe to end by June 15, no wrestlers protests till then, says Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wrestlers protest: Investigation on WFI chief to conclude soon, says Union minister Anurag Thakur
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment