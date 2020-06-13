Videos

Zverev joins Djokovic in casting doubts over US Open plan

Alexander Zverev hints he's unwilling to play in the US Open given the current coronavirus situation.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 June, 2020 13:37 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 June, 2020 13:37 IST
Alexander Zverev.
Zverev joins Djokovic in casting doubts over US Open plan
Bundesliga is good, but Bayern are just a class apart: Mancienne
Robin Uthappa
IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners
James Anderson
When Jofra was racially abused, thought if I had turned blind eye: Anderson
 More Videos
Charles Schwab Challenge: Rose delighted after opening round 63
I need to educate myself on racism: Brighton coach Potter
Eriksson: Manchester City must keep Guardiola
Weird, eerie, or not much different? Stars on PGA Tour's return
Sven Goran Eriksson
Cole and Campbell should be successful managers: Eriksson
Rory McIlroy.
Golf lucky to have hero Tiger: McIlroy supports BLM movement
Hamilton back out on track for Mercedes at Silverstone
DFB-Pokal highlights: Bayern Munich defeats Frankfurt, reaches final