MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: New dates announced for volleyball trial

The trials announced earlier, from June 18 for men and June 20 for women, were cancelled at the last moment.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 20:05 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
The ad hoc committee to run the Volleyball Federation of India has announced new dates for Asian Games trials.
The ad hoc committee to run the Volleyball Federation of India has announced new dates for Asian Games trials. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The ad hoc committee to run the Volleyball Federation of India has announced new dates for Asian Games trials. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The ad hoc committee to run the Volleyball Federation of India has announced new dates for trials to select the Asian Games team and pick the India squad for the under-19 men’s World Championships.

The Asian Games men’s trials will be held from June 27 to 29, and the under-19 men’s World Championships trials will be on June 30 and July 1. The women’s Asian Games trials will be from June 29 to July 1. The venue for all the trials will be the Sports Authority of India centre (NSSC) in Bengaluru, and players are to report at 8 a.m.

READ |Asian Games volleyball team selection trials postponed at last moment

The trials announced earlier, from June 18 for men and June 20 for women, were cancelled at the last moment.

“These are the final dates; if we don’t hold the trials now, we will miss the deadline for sending entries for the Asian Games,” former international S. Gopinath, a member of the Indian Olympic Association-appointed ad hoc committee to run the VFI, told Sportstar from Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

A few changes have also been made to the selection committee announced earlier. S. Dakshina Moorthy is the chairman of the men’s committee, while T. Balachandran will head the women’s committee.

The selection committees:

For the men’s team: S. Dakshina Moorthy (chairman), M.H. Kumara, Chander Singh, Mahamaya, Sanjay Kumar Phogat, and Lovemeet Kataria.

For the women’s team: T. Balachandran, Manoj, Sunny Joseph, Hema Kelkar, Salomi Ramu, and Subba Rao.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: New dates announced for volleyball trial
    Stan Rayan
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - ENG 49/1, Aus 473 a.o: Sutherland removes Lamb
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 23
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023: Annabel Sutherland hits maiden century
    Team Sportstar
  5. Olympic skaters still missing medals 500 days later
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Volleyball

  1. Asian Games 2023: New dates announced for volleyball trial
    Stan Rayan
  2. Asian Games volleyball team selection trials postponed at last moment
    Stan Rayan
  3. Hyderabad duo keen to script new chapter in beach volleyball history of India
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. IOA forms ad-hoc committee for volleyball
    Stan Rayan
  5. India thrashes Kazakhstan to win CAVA Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: New dates announced for volleyball trial
    Stan Rayan
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - ENG 49/1, Aus 473 a.o: Sutherland removes Lamb
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 23
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023: Annabel Sutherland hits maiden century
    Team Sportstar
  5. Olympic skaters still missing medals 500 days later
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment